SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Water recreation is a part of summer fun in KELOLAND. And personal watercraft are now a big part of that fun. Jet skis are often more affordable than boats, which means younger and more inexperienced riders may be at the controls.

So we wanted to check out the rules for personal watercraft in South Dakota. No one under 14 can operate a personal watercraft without an adult, and life jackets are required.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“South Dakota does have several laws that preclude personal watercraft operators from jumping the wake of a boat or making turns too close to people or operating close to a swimmer or to docks and such to try to create that buffer that we want to see between vessels and waterway users,” said Paul Barnard, a U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Specialist.

South Dakota’s boating education handbook says, “Taking a boating education course is one of the best things you can do to prevent accidents on the water. Whether you are a first-time boater or have years of experience, there is always more to learn.”

The Coast Guard agrees.

“Our data tells us that about 70 percent of the people who are killed in boating accidents did not have any kind of formal boating safety education. South Dakota does not have a compulsory education requirement,” said Barnard.

South Dakota offers three certified online courses. One of them is free, the others are around 20 dollars.