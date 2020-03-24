1  of  3
Twelve Sioux Falls schools using school buses to delivery food and school supplies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School buses from twelve schools in Sioux Falls are delivering some much needed help starting this week.

The buses are filled with food and school supplies. The items are being delivered along bus routes to students and families who live far away from their home schools.

Garfield Principal Kristin Skogstad says it’s a great way to reach kids who aren’t able to travel to the buildings themselves.

“We will make it through. We have a great staff here at Garfield and at every school in Sioux Falls that will do what they need to do to make sure that all of our students are getting what they need. It certainly isn’t the same as having them in our classrooms learning together,” Skogstad said.

The school district has notified parents of the deliveries. They will happen on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. The food is meant for kids 18 years and younger.

