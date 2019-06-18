Trump protesters rally at gay bar blocks from arena speech

FILE – In this Sunday, June 16, 2015, file photo, Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, is applauded by his daughter Ivanka Trump, right as he’s introduced before his announcement that he will run for president in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. It was the escalator ride that would change […]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Opponents of President Donald Trump’s reelection announcement in Florida are launching their protests at a nearby gay bar where a mariachi band and a drag queen will perform.



Organizers of the “Win With Love Rally” say Trump’s announcement in Orlando on Tuesday is an affront to a city with a large Puerto Rican population and a visible gay community.



The chairman of the local GOP says protest organizers are wrong to believe that the president is anti-gay or anti-Hispanic. Charles Hart says Trump fights for all Americans.



Organizers of the Trump announcement are hosting an all-day festival – dubbed “45 Fest” – outside the Amway Center on Tuesday.



Protest organizers are promising an appearance by the “Baby Trump” blimp at the bar after they raised money to bring it from South Florida.