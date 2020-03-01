Trump, on 1st death from virus in US: ‘No reason to panic”

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “super prepared” for a wider coronavirus outbreak and “there’s no reason to panic.”

He spoke Saturday after officials reported the first death from the disease in the U.S. Officials say the victim was a man in his late 50s who had a high medical risk before contracting the virus.

Trump and other officials announced the U.S. is banning travel to Iran and urging Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.

Public health officials say they mistakenly told Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that the patient who died was a woman.