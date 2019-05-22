Trump, Democratic leaders meet for Round 2 on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) – Three weeks have passed since President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed to work together on a $2 trillion package to invest in roads, bridges and broadband.



Republican leaders in Congress have shown little enthusiasm for the price tag, and even less for the idea of raising the federal fuel tax to help pay for upgrading the nation’s infrastructure.



Trump himself has suggested that Democrats are somehow setting a trap for him.



Trump and Democratic lawmakers will meet at the White House on Wednesday for Round 2 of their infrastructure talks.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say there is consensus that an infrastructure package would be “big and bold.” But paying for it remains a question.

