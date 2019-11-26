Travelers change plans due to winter weather

By now, many travelers are giving thanks for beating the winter weather and getting home. Nationally, snow and ice are taking their toll on airports. Nearly 500 flights in and out of Denver International Airport have been canceled, and more than 1,100 passengers spent the night there as a snow storm pummeled the area. O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, is also seeing some delays. Delta issued a travel waiver for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ahead of a winter storm, so travelers can re-book.

Though Sioux Falls was clear much of Tuesday, those major hubs affected people coming to and leaving KELOLAND. A few we talked with had to change their plans.

With all the winter weather stress, these suitcases aren’t the only baggage flyers are carrying with them.

“Today, I ended up having to take an earlier flight than I planned on because I knew we were going to have weather here,” Michael Slagter said.

Michael Slagter says he’s glad he did, because he didn’t want to chance getting stuck in Chicago’s airport.

“It was busy. There were delays all over the screen and stuff’s already cancelled,” Slagter said.

He’s not alone. Boards at Sioux Falls Regional Airport showed a few delays and cancellations on Tuesday afternoon. John McCuin says his airline cancelled his flight from LA to Denver Monday night.

“So, I got on a Delta flight into Minneapolis, kind of beat the storm. Now I’ve got to drive down to Yankton, where it’s already starting to snow,” McCuin said.

Others aren’t nervous about their flights. Ryan Tate is just looking forward to Thanksgiving with his loved ones in Virginia.

“Excited. It’s been a couple of years since I’ve had a chance to go back, so it’ll be good to see everybody,” Tate said.

His girlfriend, Rebecca Hupke, is also calm about the weather aspect of the trip.

“Yeah, I check my phone, but what happens happens,” Hupke said.

However, she is meeting Tate’s extended family for the first time.

Brady Mallory: “Is that more nerve-racking than winter weather?”

Rebecca: “Yes! it is!”

There are a lot of feelings to unpack when you’re traveling over the holidays, but Slagter says there are several reasons about Thanksgiving that make it worth the trip.

“Definitely eating a lot,” Slagter said. “Enjoying the family. Hopefully it’s not too cold, too snowy. Just spend time together.”

To keep up with weather in your area, visit KELOLAND.com or download the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.