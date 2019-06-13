Transportation Commission rejects bid for safe-school pathway in Custer

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission decided Thursday to wait and seek another round of bids for a pathway to the Custer school complex.

The delay has the blessing of Custer officials.

The state commission rejected the one bid. Complete Concrete Inc. of Rapid City offered to do the work for $629,999.85. That was 22 percent more than the $514,595.90 estimate.

The rejection recommendation came from Sam Weisgram from the state Department of Transportation.

He said the work, including a precast boxed culvert, wouldn’t have been finished until late this fall. That’s months after the new academic year started.

The project would have run from the intersection of 11th Street and the Custer State Park spur of the Mickelson Trail, to the school complex on Bluebell Lane.

“It is a meaningful route,” Weisgram said. “It is something they (city officials) feel they could wait for.”

Custer is responsible for 37 percent of the cost.

The state commission accepted bids for several other projects.

One is a combination job restoring and repairing highway pavement on various routes in Beadle, Grant, Hamlin and Kingsbury counties.

BX Civil and Construction of Dell Rapids at $1,999,000.00 was the combined low bidder between two companies seeking the work. The BX bid was more than the $1,817,245.71 estimate. Weisgram called the offer “justifiable.”

Another approval was the shared-use path planned in Aberdeen along 15th Avenue from North Second Street to North Dakota Street.

Sharpe Enterprises of Fort Pierre at $404,381.10 was lowest of two bids. The estimate was $456,219.35.

Various crossroads, ramps and service roads for Interstate 90 in Lawrence, Meade and Pennington counties are set to be resurfaced and treated.

Low bidder of three companies was Western Construction of Rapid City at $2,128,637.35. The estimate was $2,938,428.14.

Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls at $408,531.36 was low bidder of four companies wanting to repair girders and paint the bridge over Interstate 29 at exit 59 in Lincoln County. The estimate was $391,465.20.