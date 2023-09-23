You can track storms for yourself using a variety of resources from KELOLAND.

Check your KELOLAND Storm Tracker app for hour-by-hour forecasts, live radar information and get alerts when severe weather is in your area.

We’re also active on social media so you can follow @KELOLANDWeather on Twitter for more timely updates or KELOLAND Weather on Facebook for big picture weather warnings.

For your inner storm chaser, our live cams stream what’s happening live all over KELOLAND, so you can catch a glimpse of the storms from across the area.

If you take photos of the storms or any damage, share them with us by emailing ushare@keloland.com or using #KELOwx on Social Media.