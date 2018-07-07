Thune Visiting Russia; Calls For A “Change In Behavior”

Russia and election meddling is once again in the national spotlight, but this time you may notice a familiar face.

Senator John Thune, along with a few of his colleagues, are in Russia right now, urging the former Soviet Union not to meddle in this year’s mid-term elections.

During his visit, Thune called for a “change in behavior” on the part of Moscow.

In a statement from Thune’s office, the senator said he warned Russian leaders not to meddle in America’s election and that any such actions are not without consequence.

Here’s Thune’s full statement:

“During our meetings, we stated in no uncertain terms that Russia must stop its meddling in our elections and that its destabilizing actions in the region are not without consequence. The delegation also stressed that Russia respect the sovereignty of Ukraine and help bring about a peaceful resolution in Syria. These discussions were direct and to-the-point. It’s now up to the Russian government to demonstrate that it will be a responsible actor on the world stage.”