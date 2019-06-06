Three women are traveling the country to empower women

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The ‘ We Got This Together ‘ Women’s Conference made their very first stop in Brookings Thursday.

These women come from different walks of life, have different personalities, but are all coming together at the ‘We Got This Together’ Women’s Conference.

“As individual women we all have those same doubts, those same fears, but when we lean on each other and really believe in ourselves, we can accomplish whatever we set out to accomplish,” Lora Mertes, Women’s We Got This Together MC, said.

The conference hosts three celebrity speakers.

“We sat down and started talking about how Kat Perkins, Amy Rolloff, and myself are so different we come from all different walks of life we all have different personalities we all look different and as we started talking we realized how much we are alike,” Celebrity Speaker, Holly Hoffman, said.

“I thought her story was very empowering, very inspirational. Just knowing a small town South Dakota girl can accomplish all that, and is traveling the world, giving all these presentations and is empowering and inspiring women kind of all over the country,” Ann Hegerfeld, attendee, said.

Not only did all these women come together to empower each other, but they also teamed up to help the Brookings Domestic Abuse Shelter .

“The organizers decided that they would help support the shelter by asking attendees to bring a new or gently used purse,” Trish Matson Buus

The purses will be given to women in the shelter, and these ladies were happy to help.

“In its essence what I love about this conference is you have three real women who have overcome so much and done so much in their lives, and they all started out not believing that they could,” Lora Mertes said.

The ‘We Got This Together’ Women’s Conference hope to travel to every state in the U.S. inspiring women.