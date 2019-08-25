Three dead in crash west of Sioux Falls

Three people died in a Saturday afternoon crash just west of Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Their names have not been released.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a car heading east on South Dakota Highway 42 hit a pickup heading west. Two men in the pickup, a 57-year-old driver and a 44-year-old passenger, died at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman driving the eastbound car was dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

