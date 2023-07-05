DANTE, S.D. (KELO) – For many small towns across KELOLAND, it isn’t uncommon for the local bar to be the place everyone goes to after a long week at work or to catch up with your neighbors.

And in one southeastern South Dakota community, with the local bar being one of very few businesses on main street, its owner knows the importance of keeping it open. You could even say its something that runs in her blood.

Tucked away among farmland about eight and a half miles southeast of Wagner, South Dakota, you’ll find Dante. Population as of 2020? 75 people.

On Main Street, you’ll find a dance hall and three businesses. You could say the hub of this small town is the local bar.

“There’s not many options, I should say. Especially for even younger kids so they can come in and have a soda, they can have a sandwhich, pizza with their parents. And its not an atmosphere that you’d be scared to bring your children in to,” Michelle Hollmann, Breana Kotab’s aunt, said.

Breana Kotab took over ownership of the bar in June at just 23 years old.

“The first wedding dance came around and I was like, ‘oh crap, I’m the one that’s in charge, I have to line workers up.’ It’s honestly a thrill like I never thought at 23 I’d have this so,” Kotab said.

But she’s no stranger to these barstools and lights. This bar has been in her family for 31 years.

“I already have goosebumps but it’s very chilling, it warms my heart. I grew up here.” Kotab said.

In 1992, her grandparents, Mike and Leona Kotab ran the bar as “Mike’s Place” until 2010 when her Uncle Gordy turned it into “Gordos.” Now in its third Kotab generation, the bar is B-Lou’s.

“It was comfortable, it is comfortable to come in and still see the same faces and sit and visit,” Hollmann said.

“The reason that I wanted to was because one, to keep it in the family. Two, its a small town, this is the only bar that’s here. You don’t want to see it close,” Kotab said.

Keeping a small-town business open isn’t easy, but Kotab has her family’s support guiding her.

“Very proud. You know, a lot of probably unsolicited advice comes her way. I told her, if you’re tired of me talking, just tell me, I will stop,” Hollman said.

With multiple events, both new and old, coming up this summer, Kotab’s first couple of months on the job are sure to keep her busy.

“The eighth is the street dance. The 15th we’re actually going to do, this is like a first time doing it here, during the day we’re going to do a bean bag tournament and then at night we’re going to do karaoke with a free-will donation supper. All of the proceeds from the supper will come back into the building for renovations and stuff. And then the end of July we have our Dante tractor pull just right outside of town here,” Kotab said. “So some new traditions starting and some old ones still living.”

And beyond that, she has design on her mind.

“Big plans that I have are fully remodeling the bathroom. We’re going to redo the inside here, we’ve already done some of the work outside. Pretty much just clean it up, get it higher than what it was is the hopes,” Kotab said.

A young woman’s pursuit to keep a good thing going…

“It’s crazy. Like, people ask me like, ‘so does it feel real yet?’ No. It still hasn’t fully hit me,” Kotab said.

and continue on a family tradition that everyone can enjoy.

“I just want it to be somewhere where everybody can come socialize, have fun, feel at home but yet not at your own house, you know. I want people to feel comfortable coming in here and bring your family and friends,” Kotab said.

Kotab says it’s not just locals who find themselves at B-Lou’s. She’s already had people from western South Dakota, Texas and Kansas walk through her doors.