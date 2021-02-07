The NeighBEERhood promotion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses in Sioux Falls are teaming up to offer free products through a new promotion.

It’s been a roller coaster year for local bars and restaurants trying to stay afloat amidst a global pandemic.

Now add in the cold KELOLAND weather and it makes for a perfect storm.

“I know the pandemic has hit us all kind of hard, especially, the beer and brewery industry,” Berry said.

Stacey Berry, co-owner of Covert Artisan Ales in Sioux Falls says December brought with it customers but after the holidays ended business slowed.

“Historically, this is the slowest time of year,” Sadie Swier said.

Sadie Swier says although local retailers had a successful shopping season, restaurants and bars have struggled.

Now, a new promotion aimed at bringing back business could help turn things around.

“The NeighBEERhood was organized by Kelcey Schroeder over at Remedy, to sort of promote some of the businesses here on Eastbank, to let people see that we do have a lot going on over here,” Berry said.

Covert Artisan Ales, Remedy Brewing Company, R Wine Bar, Books and Brews and Monks are all included in the promotion.

All customers have to do is pick up a punch card and order dinner or drinks at one of these businesses.

At the end of each month people with full punch cards can submit it for a chance to win a prize.

“At the first Friday of each month, we’re doing a prize drawing and everybody’s eligible,” Berry said.

Swier says this is a great way to shine a light on a few of the Eastbank businesses, in an area with more development to come.

“Downtown development has still been going on in 2020, and that’s The Rail Yard flats, and that’s actually a residential building with a couple retail spots as well as the Eastbank Depot. So, I mean, that’s two huge developments going on at Eastbank. So there’s a lot of activity and businesses opening that we can go support in a safe way,” Swier said.

Customers can receive punches through dine-in or take-out orders. If you’re interested in taking part in this month’s promotion ahead of tomorrow’s drawing, Berry invites you to come fill up your punch card tonight.

The promotion will continue next month, with an end date not yet set.