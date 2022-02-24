SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mansion in Norway, millions of dollars in silver coins, and a sales pitch appealing to Christian values, which resulted in a string of victims across the country – it all sounds like the plot of a Hollywood movie. But the real-life $13 million international fraud ring, which nabbed victims in South Dakota, is one of the most intriguing cases to ever unfold in the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls. This week a self-proclaimed pastor from Pennsylvania got 25 years in prison after being found guilty of money laundering and wire fraud charges.

But there is much more to this story KELOLAND Investigates is uncovering some of the still-unsolved mysteries with the “Silver Coin Schemers.”

Criminal mastermind, Nathan Peachey, and members of his family, entered the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls for Peachey’s sentence as he proclaimed:

“Thus sayeth the Lord God, may the curse return to those that put it on me.”

Nathan Peachey tried to hide behind a briefcase on his way into federal court on 2/14/2022 in Sioux Falls

It was Peachey and his fellow scammers’ use of religion and playing on their victims’ desires to give back and do good, that helped them carry out the scheme.

“I want a return on my investment. But how else can I do that? How else can I give back to the community? It’s a win-win. If you can do something like that. That’s how it was pitched to us,” Alex Knox said.

Alex Knox of Arizona trusted his financial advisor, Brad Tennison, when Tennison pitched him the idea of investing $1.3 million dollars from the sale of Knox’s family farm into a humanitarian project that could pay high returns.

Brad Tennison and Alex Knox/submitted photo

“Here’s our trusted friend who has done right by us for a very long time and offering us a return here with our money that is 100% safe and secure,” Knox said.

Tennison told him his money would go into a company that would convert shipping containers into homes.

“The idea was that this company would make residential and small commercial units and put them down into the islands, whether it’s Haiti or the Dominican Republic or anyplace down there. Let’s invest in a company that can give back to society and help these people, Knox said.

Tennison brought in several other investors from Arizona and Colorado, with the money ultimately going to these men: Nathan Peachey, John Winer, Lorin Rosier and Frederick Arias, who claimed to run an international Christian charity. Only authorities say their activities were anything but charitable.

“Once a bad guy, a con-man achieves trust, the sky is sort of the limit, which is another horrendous thing about these crimes. It’s not someone forcing them on to you, it’s bringing them into your life and making them trust you,” FBI Agent Matt Miller said.

In court, the prosecutor described Peachey as, a “shining and disturbing example of narcissism” and said he “was not righteous or Christian like in any sense of the word.”

The investigation led South Dakota FBI agent, Matt Miller, to Norway

“Mr. Peachey is a salesman at the end of the day. He had to convince these people, hey give me your money, even at the time he knew he was going to run with it. What was interesting in this case is the way they looked at these smaller, unsophisticated investors/victims if you will, to get these crazy amounts of money that they got, and then it got complicated after that,” Tyer Hatcher, Special Agent In Charge, IRS-CI, said.

Complicated may be an understatement. It took several federal agencies and the help of Norwegian authorities to unwind it all, and those efforts are still ongoing. Peachey led them to Norway, where he conspired with a Louisiana man to dream up unusual ways to hide the money.

“We really tried to find out, why did this scam end up in Norway? We’re not to the bottom of that. We’ve not really solved it. I think it’s a bizarre story,” Eskil Engdal, of The Norwegian Business Daily, said.

The story brought Norwegian journalists Eskil Engdal and Johannes Berg all the way to Sioux Falls to cover the case.

One of the defendants, Lorin Rosier, who called himself “The General,” died in November of cancer.

Lorin Rosier’s grave in Norway/Photo Courtesy: DN – The Norwegian Business Daily

“He was an American from Louisiana. He was in Norway, living for probably 10 years. And suddenly he and Peachey bought this huge house–mansion, in Oslo–luxury mansion. Rosier was living there, running this scam together with Peachey,” Engdal said

In the course of the investigation, FBI agent Matt Miller went to Norway to go through the mansion that the men claimed was the headquarters of their humanitarian efforts.

Home in Norway purchased by Peachey and Rosier/Photo Courtesy: DN – The Norwegian Business Daily

“The house was an extraordinary building up on a hill overlooking a fjord in Norway–almost what you would imagine–and it had been redone there was large office marble countertops and widely expensive jacuzzi bathtubs and it was a very ornate place, Miller said.

“They imported marble from the U.S., the best kitchen money could buy, and then suddenly silver coins for $2.7 million dollars appeared in this house. They just stored it in the garage,” Engdal said.

Two tons of silver coins valued at nearly $3 million dollars to be exact.

Millions in silver coins found in home n Norway

One of coins from a box Photos Courtesy: IRS-CI

“This was a way of sort of hiding the money in a way because it couldn’t be kept in banks any longer, Miller said.

Authorities were able to seize another shipment of coins in the U.S. before being shipped out to Norway. However, more silver coins are missing.

Engdal: So there are two tons of silver coins missing.

Kennecke: Two tons?

Engdal: Yeah, yeah. $1 million is missing. And Peachey and The General said there was a break-in in the house and someone stole it.

Norwegian Journalists Eskil Engdal and Johannes Berg traveled to Sioux Falls to cover the story

“The mystery continues and so we’ll continue to try to locate that. Perhaps we’ll get to go back to Norway to try to find it again, I don’t know. But all joking aside, that continues to be something we’ll continue to pursue” FBI Agent, Matt Miller

Engdal believes the silver coins are somewhere in Oslo, in the meantime that’s not the only thing, or one rather, who is missing.

John Winer of New Mexico found guilty along with Peachey, failed to show up for his sentencing in Sioux Falls Federal Court. There is now a warrant out for his arrest. And this man, Fredrick Arias, a former law enforcement officer who worked on financial fraud cases is on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

Booking photo of John Winder

Frederick Arias Wanted Poster

“He (Arias) was last seen entering Canada, sometime before the pandemic and we’re pursuing him. He has a background as a law enforcement officer, undercover police officer. He speaks foreign languages and so he’ll be difficult to find, Miller said.

While several chapters in this story have yet to play out in court, Brad Tennison, the financial advisor who brought Knox and other victims into the scheme pleaded guilty to felony charges in Arizona state court. He got three years’ probation and agreed to testify against the defendants in the federal case. Tennison lost his securities and investment advisor licenses and was ordered to pay back his victims $8 million dollars. Knox says he’s received $60 of it.

Kennecke: What’s worse, the betrayal by someone you trusted or the loss of the money?

Knox: So that betrayal was just extremely hurtful. The money significantly impacted us; didn’t leave us destitute like some other people that were investors that he stole money from.

Meanwhile, authorities say they’ve seized the coins in the house and a Mercedes Benz, from which the proceeds will go to nearly two dozen victims. They’re working with Norwegian authorities to use proceeds from the sale of the multi-million dollar mansion to reimburse victims as well, but the international aspect of this case makes it all a little more complicated.

“We have a lot of resources worldwide that we are putting into this case in trying to track down every dollar that was stolen. At the end of the day, we want to return that money to victims.” IRS-CI Special Agent In Charge, Tyler Hatcher

While the man known as “The General” died, his wife, a Latvian woman named Lubova Burkute, has been charged with conspiracy to launder money in the case. She is currently being held in Norway, awaiting extradition to face the charges here in Sioux Falls.

Luvova Burkute is now being held in Norway, awaiting extradition to the U.S.

The case ended up here because of a South Dakota victim coming forward first.