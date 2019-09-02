The Latest: Dorian pounding Bahamas as Florida keeps watch

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 17:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters. (NOAA via AP)

MIAMI (AP) – Hurricane Dorian is pounding Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands in the archipelago east of South Florida.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian was centered at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday about 155 miles (250 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It remains a Category 5 storm with top sustained winds of 185 mph (290 kph). The storm is moving west at 5 mph (7 kph).

Hurricane center specialists say residents of Florida’s east coast now need to keep an eye on the storm in coming hours. They add there is also an increasing likelihood of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina later in the week when Dorian is expected to track up the Southeast seacoast.