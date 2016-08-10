The Good And Bad Of The Lower Sturgis Rally Numbers

It’s a yearly tradition in the Black Hills. This year, the 76th annual rally isn’t meeting the lofty attendance numbers put together from the milestone event last year. Those expected decrease in attendance numbers has benefits and negatives for the community.

Everywhere you look, you see motorcycles. Hal Ginsberg of Original Hal’s BBQ in Sturgis has a spot along Main Street, one of the most places during the rally. He’s been here for 9 years, and says the people coming to his stand is lower than in the past.

“I would say we are maybe about 20 percent from 2014. I don’t count 2015 the same way because of the 75th, that’s an anomaly,” Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg is still confident in the rally bringing in more business.

While the smaller numbers compare to last have made an impact on vendors in the area, some bikers say they’re happy that it’s easier to get around Sturgis.

“Great time to be here during the 75th, but it is kind of nice when it’s not so packed,” Shaya Love said.

This marks the 16th year in a row for Shaya Love at Sturgis. She says last year was incredible to see the more than 700-thousand people flood the rally.

“Last year was totally packed. A little difficult to get around once and a while but it was really neat seeing such a large crowd but it’s kind of nice this year. A little easier to move around and stuff like that,” Love said.

And easier on law enforcement. The latest numbers show that last year there was 678 calls to service at this point during the rally. As of right now, that number has dropped to 468.

“That’s average to 2014 and 2013. We can’t really compare with last year because it was an anniversary year. But from what we’re seeing it’s pretty comparable for traffic wise, for incidents I would compare it to the past couple years with exception to the 75th of course,” Geody VanDewater, Sturgis Police Chief

The only thing the Strugis Police Department is seeing more of this year is DWI’s which is up by 12 cases over a year ago. Despite the lower crime numbers, you will still see a strong police presence because even though it’s a smaller rally, it’s still the go to spot in the Black Hills.