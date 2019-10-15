Texas man blames South Dakota city for sledding crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Texas man is suing a South Dakota city following a sledding accident.

Aaron Storm was hurt last November in Brookings. Nearly a year later, his attorneys have filed a complaint saying Storm’s sled hit a drainage ditch at the bottom of the Larson Park hill, causing him to fracture his back.

The complaint refers to the hill as an “unreasonably dangerous attraction” created by the city of Brookings. It goes on to say the city was negligent because it “has a duty to warn, remove, and/or repair any dangerous condition in the park.”

Storm is asking for a jury trial.