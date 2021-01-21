Ted Thompson, 68, GM when Packers won last Super Bowl, dies

FILE – In this April 24, 2005, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson stands next to the team’s first-round pick, California quarterback Aaron Rodgers, during an NFL football a news conference in Green Bay, Wis. Thompson, whose 13-year run as Green Bay Packers general manager included their 2010 Super Bowl championship season, died Wednesday, Jan 20, the team announced Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. He was 68. Thompson was Packers general manager from 2005-17 and drafted many notable players on the current roster, including two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson has died. The Packers announced Thursday that Thompson died the previous night at his home in Atlanta, Texas.

In 2019, Thompson said he had been diagnosed with a nerve disorder. Thompson was the Packers’ general manager during the 2010 season when they won their last Super Bowl.

He was in that position from 2005-17. Thompson drafted many notable players on the current roster. That list includes two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Ted Thompson was 68 years old.