Virtual Reality looks to take things to the next level

While virtual reality might be breaking the barrier for video games, it’s also looking to break the barriers of reality itself.

While many might associate VR with video games it can actually also serve a scope as wide as the virtual world it presents.

For 10-year-old Gibson Wood, it’s like he’s on a whole different world.

“Just this giant world where you… get to see everywhere you go, and it’s just in this tiny little thing you put on your eyes,” Gamer Gibson Wood said.

He and his friend Sebastian Harrison are having fun playing with virtual reality.

“It walks in the real game, you can shoot, you can go on roller-coasters, you can go on theme park rides, you can fight zombies, you can do much, much more,” Gamer Sebastian Harrison said.

“There’s nothing else in your way; it’s you and the game,” Owner of Virtuality Gaming Den Kasey Wheeler said.

“I sort of feel tricked. Like, when we were playing the zombie game, I tried punching one of the zombies. It was up close to my face,” Wood said.

But while the goggles may transport players to a different reality, Owner of Virtuality Gaming Den Kasey Wheeler is thinking of ways they could help make a difference in ours.

“What we’re really looking to do is expand beyond the games. We’d like to do some meditation stuff, some virtual tours, we’d like to do some 3D modeling of the city,” Wheeler said.

And that the scope of this technology goes beyond just a fun time for kids.

“We’d like to get out to the assisted living and give some of the elderly folks a chance to get into the headsets and see what they see; give them a tour of their hometown and any place they might want to tour,” Wheeler said.

If you would like to learn more about how you take a trip into the world of VR you can click right here.