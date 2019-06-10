Teachers participate in GenCyber Camp at DSU

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — A week long camp is helping teachers incorporate lessons about cyber security into their classrooms.

It may be summertime, but these teachers are back in the classroom getting some valuable information to teach to their students. It’s part of DSU’s GenCyber Teachers Camp.

Jon Forster is a technology coordinator for the Madison School District.

“We are going to get introduced to a bunch of topics on cyber security, computer programming, things like GPS, software defined radios, a couple different programming languages. Then, we also get to do some lesson planning too to take back to the classroom,” Technology coordinator for Madison School District, Jon Forster said.

There are 51 teachers from four different states participating in this week’s camp.

“Every day they will go through between five and six different sessions, they’ll all go through the same ones so there will be some on programming, some on security, some on physical security, somehow to teach it better,” camp director, Rob Honomichl said.

It’s also a good way for teachers to get their students involved in cyber security at a young age.

“Some of the teachers aren’t necessarily aware of some of the topics or aren’t as familiar with them, so being able to get some exposure to them can help students so that students have a better idea of some career fields that are out there or where they might want to go to college,” Honomichl said.

An opportunity teachers like Forster are excited about.

“This is a great way for us to get a whole bunch of topics and ideas to bring back to the classroom and they do a really, really good job of getting you introduced to it and getting you a basic understanding so that you can explain it to the kids,” Forster said.