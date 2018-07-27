Teachers In KELOLAND Sell And Swap School Supplies

From bulletin board decorations to books and other supplies, getting a classroom ready, isn’t cheap.

But at a teacher swap — you can find some much needed supplies at a much better deal.

Teachers from around the area came to the Sioux Falls Convention center to sell, swap, or buy school supplies.

“This is an opportunity for teachers that are doing it for a while to sell it to teachers that are maybe new or are just looking for things that they might be able to use in their classrooms,” Nick Jager said.

Area teachers say this event is a great way for school faculty and the public to get school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“It’s not just teachers. Day cares can come, parents can come, home school, anybody who has an interest. If you like books, you should be here because there’s a ton of books available,” teacher Kim Gades said

Gades says this event is great for elementary teachers who switch from one grade to another.

“I moved to first grade a few years ago. I had to kind of start my library from scratch because I had taught fifth grade before. I bought a lot of books from here over the years,” Gades said.

Nick Jager says he’s going to be a volunteer teacher in Mexico next year. He says this event is a great way to get rid of the stuff he can’t take with him.

“I have a lot of stuff I’ve accumulated. It’s an opportunity for me to sell some things to some teachers and I’ll be able to buy those things again in the future,” Jager said

Gades says the swap is also a bonding experience.

“I think it’s like teachers helping teachers. We all have each others backs. We know the things that go well in our classrooms and we kind of want to pay it forward,” Gades said

This is now the third teacher swap in Sioux Falls.

There were more than 100 tables set up with school supplies.

For more information on what school supplies are needed this school year, you can take a look at the KELOLAND School Supplies page.