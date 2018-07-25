Teachers, Administrators Getting Specialized Management Training

School is just around the corner but teachers and administrators from around Sioux Falls are at Horace Mann this week for a special training.

They’re learning how to give students coping skills based off a curriculum from Boys Town. Horace Mann Principal Tara Eckstaine says it’s important to teach kids how they’re expected to behave and then know how to step in during a situation and calm them down.

“It’s teaching children how to become self managers. How to self regulate. How to take skills that will make them successful in our classroom and generalize them to other settings and how to work with other children,” Eckstaine said.

The training is all week. More than 40 staff members are taking part.