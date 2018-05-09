Suspect Arrested After Armed Casino Robbery

According to court documents, the charges against Immax Shar in this investigation were dismissed by the prosecutor in June 2019.

Police say they have caught the man wanted in an armed casino robbery.



Immax Boybouche Shar, 32, of Sioux Falls was arrested on Wednesday morning, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said. He is accused of walking into a casino while armed with a pistol near East 10th Street and Interstate 229 on Monday.



Shar is charged with aggravated assault and first-degree robbery. Clemens said that he is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

