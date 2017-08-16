Sturgis Rally Undercover Sex Stings Nab At Least 8 Suspects

Court records show at least eight men were arrested in undercover sex stings during the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
It’s the fifth straight year that state and federal law enforcement agents have conducted operations targeting people seeking sex with minors. Undercover agents use online ads and social media applications to snare suspects.
The undercover sex stings from 2013 through last year nabbed 27 men. Seventeen of them have either pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial of various federal charges, including commercial sex trafficking.
One case was dismissed because the defendant died, and the rest are still going through court proceedings.
