Sturgis Numbers Down Compared To Last Year

The Black Hills have once again been taken over by motorcycles. Thousands travel to Sturgis for one of the largest rallies in the world. This year, the numbers are down from last.



Officials expect this year’s turnout to be lower since last year was the 75th annual rally. Numbers from the Department of Transportation show a pretty significant drop off.







For the most part, that decrease in traffic has led to a decrease in crime. According to the Department of Public Safety, there’s been 47 DUI arrests from Rapid City to Sturgis. That’s down from 60 last year. There has been 14 felony drug arrests, which is down from 22 at this same time last year.



The Meade County Sheriff’s Department gave us its numbers going into today as well. It shows the number of calls this year is 204, and it was 284 last year.



There’s been more tickets written however this year, 34 tickets compared to 31 a year ago.



Even with this overall decrease, you will still see a strong law enforcement presence at the rally. According to Meade County, deputies have logged just under 57-hundred miles through the weekend. That’s 400 miles more than last year.

