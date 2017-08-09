Sturgis Not The Only Destination For Bikers During The Rally

Sturgis may be the ultimate rally destination… but it isn’t the only one.



With so many bikes lined up in the street, it may look like Sturgis, but it’s actually the view in Hill City. The rally has a widespread impact.



“The roads through the Black Hills are very scenic, nice areas, a lot of parks. Yesterday where we went we saw a lot of buffalo, elk and deer this morning. There’s always a lot of things to do here,” Jim McDonald, biker said.



Tammy Stover’s been making the trip to the Black Hills for 20 years. After catching breakfast in Hill City, she and her group are hitting the road.



“Today we’re actually going to go into Sturgis, we are going ride over to Devil’s Tower,” Tammy Stover said.



Bikers aren’t the only ones enjoying what Hill City and the rest of the Black Hills have to offer, businesses also appreciate the extra traffic rolling into town.



“It’s picking up. It isn’t like the 75th rally was but it’s better than last year’s by quite a bit,” Larry Walker, owner of Stagestop said.



Larry Walker has owned this store for 12 years, so he sees a lot of familiar faces.



“The bikers come every year and they know what they want, and they’re faithful customers. They come back to the store year after year to visit and buy things from you,” Walker said.



For bikers, this is just one of many stops during the rally.



“We’ve had a blast. We’ve gone to Mount Rushmore, we’ve gone to Crazy Horse, Wall Dug. You name it, we’ve been everywhere,” Stover said.



“We go by the four faces, we always go by Crazy Horse and see the progress on that but we really like it here. Maybe someday we’ll move here,” McDonald said.



Businesses say that they are usually busy during the summer for tourist season, but this is when it really picks up. Main Street is even closed in Hill City to allow parking for motorcycles.

