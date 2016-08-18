Traffic at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down nearly 40 percent from last year’s landmark 75th anniversary event.
Data from the state Transportation Department show total traffic from the Aug. 3-14 rally period at 508,610 vehicles, down from 830,503 last year.
It’s the lowest traffic count since records started being kept 26 years ago, though complete data is missing from three years in the 1990s due to faulty traffic counters.
Traffic-related injuries and fatalities at this year’s rally also were down dramatically from a year ago. With less traffic and fewer wrecks to contend with, law enforcement officers had more time to write tickets.
Officers issued about 200 more traffic citations than they did last year.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Traffic Down 40 Percent From 2015
