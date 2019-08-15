Stocks end a bumpy day mostly higher

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wall-street-markets-stock-prices_962598520621

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks ended another roller-coaster day mostly higher on Wall Street, making up just a fraction of the ground they lost in a huge plunge the day before.

Walmart was a standout Thursday, putting up a 6.1% gain after turning in solid results and raising its outlook for the year.

Consumer products makers were also winners. Kellogg added 3.2% and Procter & Gamble rose 1.4%.

In another sign that investors remain jittery, however, prices for safe-play assets like government bonds and utilities also rose.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,847. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99, or 0.4%, to 25,579. The Nasdaq slipped 7, or 0.1% to 7,766.

The yield on 10-year Treasury fell to 1.50% from 1.58% a day earlier, another big drop.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss