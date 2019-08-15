Stocks end a bumpy day mostly higher

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks ended another roller-coaster day mostly higher on Wall Street, making up just a fraction of the ground they lost in a huge plunge the day before.

Walmart was a standout Thursday, putting up a 6.1% gain after turning in solid results and raising its outlook for the year.

Consumer products makers were also winners. Kellogg added 3.2% and Procter & Gamble rose 1.4%.

In another sign that investors remain jittery, however, prices for safe-play assets like government bonds and utilities also rose.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,847. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99, or 0.4%, to 25,579. The Nasdaq slipped 7, or 0.1% to 7,766.

The yield on 10-year Treasury fell to 1.50% from 1.58% a day earlier, another big drop.