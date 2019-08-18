Steve King defends comments at town hall

U.S. Congressman Steve King is defending his controversial comments he made earlier this month about incest and rape that drew a nationwide backlash.

King hosted a a town hall Saturday in northwest Iowa where voters called him out about the statements.

“I’ve seen that you defended it by saying that no one can argue with the factual bases that race and incest have contributed a lot to humanity. Do you still stand by that?” Ashley Wolf Tornabane, Town Hall attendee said.

“The factual and thought provoking statements sometimes are more than people can handle. I’m defending innocent unborn human life. Here’s my message I’m the author of the heartbeat bill at the national level and also at the state level. I did not let there be exceptions for rape and incest in that bill because those babies that are born as a product of those actives are as precious as you are or any of my grandchildren are,” Rep. Steve King said.

King has even drawn criticism from within his own party. The Iowa Republican Party chairman has called King’s comments “outrageous.”