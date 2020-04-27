Breaking News
Sunday’s COVID-19 update: One new death reported in the state

Staying socially distant on the bike trails

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO – With the nice weather we’ve been having in KELOLAND, the bike trail in Sioux Falls has seen a lot of people.

And being able to get outdoors and out of the house is nice, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s also important to still remember social distancing guidelines.

“One of the things we’re asking people to do is to maintain that six-foot distance on the bike trails. I know at times it can potentially be difficult but even if you have to get off to the side of the trail, walk in the grass if you’re capable of doing that,” Don Kearney, the director of Parks and Recreation said.

