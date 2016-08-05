Staying Safe On The Way To Sturgis

If you’re on the highways or interstates across KELOLAND, you’ll be sharing the road with more motorcycles over the next several days.



The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which starts Monday, brings bikers from all across the country.



South Dakota’s highway patrol is already busy responding to various motorcycle crashes. Last year, they investigated 16 deaths in connection with the 75th annual rally. Although this year’s turnout is estimated to be lower, you will still see some busy highways.



For some bikers heading out to Sturgis, describing the rally is simple.



“It’s complete chaos,” Biker DJ Olmstead said.



As bikers ride across the state to one of the largest rallies in the world, they want to stay safe. Jeff Barrin is traveling from Wisconsin, and says if you’re on a bike, you need to drive defensively.



“Cars for some reason they don’t see you all the time and so you make sure you’re prepared for what they’re possibly going to do when you’re in that spot,” Barrin said.



To keep everyone in compliance you can expect to see plenty of South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers as well. It’s the time of year that’s put some extra stress on the department.



“I-90 is just extremely busy this time of the year and we are, I guess the best way to put it is we’re spread thin during this time with our deployment of troopers to the rally plus the increase in call volume just all along the area, everywhere in the state,” Lt. Jason Husby said.



If you are in a vehicle sharing the road with the bikes, you can do your part to make it a safe ride.



“Make sure you put your blinkers on early and make sure you’re watching for them and check you mirrors twice because someone might just pull out right after you checked it, and you’re not going to see them,” Olmstead said.



As for the people on the bikes, Olmstead gives some advice that you might not normally think of – stay hydrated.



“I’ve gone across the state and gotten to the point where I was so dehydrated that you’re about to fall asleep on the motorcycle, you can’t hold your eyes open,” Olmstead said.



Some things to keep in mind on the way to the rally.

