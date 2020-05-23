State parks stay busy during Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Memorial Day weekend is always a busy time for campgrounds, and this year isn’t any different.

People were out enjoying today’s weather at Newton Hills State Park in southeastern KELOLAND, spending time biking, camping and kayaking.

Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic still happening, state parks are making sure people stay safe while still having fun.

“State Parks and state rec areas offer a great opportunity for people to practice social distancing and get outside. Go for a hike, do some bird watching, just drive through the park,” Jim Henning, a GF&P park manager said.

