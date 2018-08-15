State Agency: Sturgis Rally Sees 8 Percent Traffic Increase

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s tally of traffic at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shows a nearly 8 percent increase over last year.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie tells the Rapid City Journal that the number of vehicles attending last year’s rally started strong, but fell off as the event progressed. He says this year’s traffic sustained throughout the 10-day rally from Aug. 3-12.

The department’s count shows nearly 506,000 vehicles entered Sturgis this year. The agency tallied about 469,100 vehicles entering the city during the 2017 rally.

Ainslie says increased advertising helped boost and maintain the rally crowd this year. The ads targeted individuals who may not have attended the rally before or have only attended once.

He says final attendance figures will be determined in October.