(KSWB) – Starbucks is in the giving mood this holiday season.

Starbucks announced earlier in December that rewards members can get half-off their drink purchase on Thursdays throughout the entire month of December, between noon and 6 p.m.

Just a few days later, the coffee chain announced Hot Chocolate Cheer Weekends. All customers can get a free short (or kid’s size) signature hot chocolate with the purchase of a grande or larger drink, every Saturday and Sunday in December.

The offer is available for in-store and drive-thru purchases; eligible orders through the Starbucks app can be redeemed in store with same-day proof of drink purchase. However, the deal does not include delivery.

The offer ends New Year’s Eve weekend on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Other coffee chains are also joining in on the holiday giveaways. Dunkin Donuts is giving away one free classic donut with any drink purchase through Dec. 27. Just don’t forget to use your app to redeem in store.

On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme also rolled out its own deal – a dozen doughnuts for $1.