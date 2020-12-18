Spreading Christmas cheer through cards and calls

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — During the holiday season, many people are used to gathering with family to celebrate. Due to the pandemic, that might look different this year, especially for those in nursing homes or assisted living.

“They’re month 10 of very little communication and touch with people outside, so it was important to do that reminder to friends and family that, ‘hey, you know, don’t forget about those that you’re not seeing,'” Emily Voelker said.

Voelker, from Colman, created a Facebook page named ‘Christmas Cards and Calls’ where people can share numbers and addresses of those who could use a card or a phone call.

“The pandemic has changed a lot of people’s lives and what you’re doing, but’s it’s still Christmas season and people still get busy and they forget,” Voelker said. “You know, outside of your household, you can forget other people, right. Especially now if you’re not seeing them or you’re not getting together for family functions.”

Elizabeth Kludt, who works as a medical aide at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Dell Rapids, has seen the joy that a card or a call brings to the residents.

“Right now, our residents rely heavily on us for emotional and physical support and it’s nice for them to have something coming from outside the building,” Kludt said. “Seeing faces that they don’t have to see every day and hearing from people that they don’t have to hear from every day, and it just helps lift their spirits.”

Voelker’s mom is currently living at Orchard Hills and her daughter Katrina has been limiting contact as much as possible with other people. Katrina was diagnosed with lupus and is high risk.

“I get so excited and it about brought me to tears when I would get some that are personalized and they are reaching out to make sure that I’m doing alright healthwise, and it just really makes you hopeful,” Katrina Eich said.

“It’s little for you to do, but it’s big for the people who are going through the loneliness and the separation,” Voelker said.

Click here to see how a long term care facility in Madison is trying to keep residents in touch with loved ones.