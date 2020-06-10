South Dakota teen’s pandemic project could make her one of first female Eagle Scouts

A South Dakota teenager is on track to becoming the first female Eagle Scout in South Dakota and one of the first in the nation. Her project to get her there has helped in the fight against COVID-19. In 2019, Boy Scouts of America began including girls. 17-year-old Addison Jensen is making up for lost time in earning the coveted rank.

Addison Jensen is on her way to becoming one of the first female Eagle Scouts

Stuck at home during the pandemic, you could find Scout Addison Jensen at her sewing machine. She’s put in some 200 hours making face masks. Both of her parents work in health care.

“It seemed like an easy way to connect something that I’ve worked in and something I’m passionate about. And I knew there were other people in the community equipped to help. Even if you didn’t know how to sew, I had people who were just cutting patterns and stuff like that,” Addison Jensen said.

“I look at the sewing machine as a power tool and I did make some masks myself,” Reid Jensen said.

Scout BSA Addison Jensen spent 200 hours sewing face masks



With the help of her dad and troop leader, Reid, as well as others, Addison was able to present Avera Health with 750 masks.

“The masks are actually critically important and came at a great time. We are able to use them at our organization as we welcome patients, limited visitors into the doors., we want to insure everyone has a mask on,” Avera Chief Nursing Officer Lori Popkes said.

Addison gave another 100 masks to food service workers in the Harrisburg School District. She’s hoping the community service project will earn her the coveted Eagle Scout rank.

“Part of it is wanting to accomplish as much as I can before I age out, because I did join pretty old since most of them come in as really little boys,” Addison Jensen said.

Addison Jensen made 750 masks for Avera Health

Her dad says having his daughters join the scouting program has only made it better.

“Honestly allowing girls to join in February of 2019 has really improved our family dynamic. It has turned what was a father son activity into family scouting,” Reid Jensen said.

Addison is hoping if other girls see her as a role model, they’ll be encouraged to join the organization as well.

“I think they need to know there are girls involved who will be there for them and it’s not just them and a bunch of guys. And the fact that it’s not just masculine—it’s things anyone can enjoy,” Addison Jensen said.

Addison isn’t satisfied with just 850 masks; she is continuing to make more.

Kennecke: Why do you want to keep making masks?

Addison Jensen: It’s not like I have that much else to do.

She can thank the pandemic for that. Addison is one of seven girls in her troop. There are 22 boys.

Her project must be reviewed by a board, but she could become an Eagle Scout by September.