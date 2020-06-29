South Dakota team creates putter for President Trump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore, and will receive a gift designed and created right here in South Dakota.

As the state awaits the arrival of President Donald Trump, a team is putting the finishing touches on a putter for the Commander in Chief that’s uniquely South Dakota.

“We came up with the design using beetle pine wood and then the grip obviously had to be buffalo, but you can’t buy a buffalo grip, so we’re in charge of making a buffalo grip from scratch,” Ultimate Golfing Academy owner Chad Westra said.

Westra says a putter can be made with steel, rock, or wood.

“By going the method of using wood, we can incorporate wood that comes out of South Dakota, which is the beetle pine wood that comes out of the Black Hills,” Westra said.

The putter that will be gifted to Trump will be one of a kind.

“It has the Presidential seal on the putter and we’re not making any more like it,” Westra said.

But, a limited edition version will be available to the public.

“Putters in the future will have the beetle pine, they will have Mount Rushmore, they will have made in South Dakota, and they will have buffalo leather grip,” Westra said.

Monte Albertson designed and engraved the putter. He’s created gifts for past presidents, including an ornament for the White House Christmas tree and a mantle clock, and has been working with the state of South Dakota for decades.

“Bill Janklow kind of pushed us to work on our craft and buy some equipment, just had high expectations and ordered a lot of stuff,” woodworker Monte Albertson said.

This is the first putter that Albertson or Westra has created. Chad says it’s a functioning putter, and what better person to give it to than the president.

“It’s maybe not going to be used, but it can go into the Presidential museum someday and it’s stamped South Dakota,” Westra said.

Albertson says Governor Kristi Noem will give the putter to President Trump during this week’s visit to South Dakota.