South Dakota Lottery sales continue their upswing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Lottery is on track for another year of taking more money from players than the year before.

That was the bottom line presented Thursday to the state agency’s commissioners.

Through May 31, players’ losses were deeper across the board. The 2019 fiscal year ends June 30.

Video lottery’s privately-owned machines generated more than $109 million for state government in the previous fiscal year. This year through May 31 they’re running 4.69 percent above last year, according to numbers presented Thursday.

The forecast is they’ll produce more than $112 million. State government takes 50 percent of the money players don’t collect.

Driving the trend are more line games being played and line games producing more revenue.

In May 2017, there were 5,897 legacy, or old-style, video terminals and 3,220 modern line-up terminals. This May the numbers were 4,905 legacy terminals and 4,038 line terminals.

Video-lottery administrator Brandi Hoerner said 301 legacy terminals were destroyed in the past year, while 351 line terminals came into the market.

Trends point up for the two other main lottery products too.

Scratch-off ticket sales rose more than seven percent year-to-year July through May. That translated into an estimated $6.7 million of revenue that state government would see this fiscal year, an increase from the $6.4 million last year.

Likewise for lotto-number sales. They rose nearly 9.5 percent year-to-year July through May. They’re expected to net more than $8.6 million for state government, up from $8.4 million last year.