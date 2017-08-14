Western South Dakota’s famed motorcycle rally in Sturgis saw a small uptick in attendance this year.
This year’s 10-day motorcycle rally wrapped up Sunday. The rally has been held annually for the past 77 years.
The state Department of Transportation data show that an estimated 376,000 vehicles entered Sturgis during the event, compared to less than 360,000 in 2016.
Officials say attendance may have been higher this year because of pleasant weather.
The number of wrecks involving injuries also increased from last year. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported eight fatal accidents during the rally’s official time frame, compared with three last year.
The patrol’s Capt. Jason Ketterling says that despite the accidents, this year’s rally ran smoothly for the Highway Patrol.
South Dakota Completes 77th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
