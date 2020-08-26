South Dakota-based Sanford Health plans Grand Forks clinic

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) – Sanford Health is opening a new clinic in Grand Forks.

The organization said Tuesday it plans to builds a 22,000 square-foot facility in the south part of Grand Forks that will have space for 15 primary care and specialty care providers.

It is slated for opening in spring 2021. Sanford has operated clinics in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, for over two decades. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries.