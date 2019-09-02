South Dakota Army National Guard deploying to Europe, activation ceremony held in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — 114 soldiers from the South Dakota Army National Guard are deploying to Europe.

The Alpha Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery and the 147th Forward Support Company were activated at Aberdeen High School on Sunday.

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

They’ll be taking part in Operation Atlantic Resolve/ European Deterrence Initiative.

The primary destination is Poland and Germany, but may also include Hungary, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Latvia, and Estonia.

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said as the Commander in Chief for the South Dakota National Guard, she knows that the men and women who are serving are fully trained and ready to go.

“South Dakota National Guard always serves with excellence. They perform at higher levels than any other National Guard in the nation. That makes me incredibly proud, and I’m so grateful for them and their willingness to go and defend our freedoms,” Noem said.

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Before heading overseas, the units will report to Fort Bliss, Texas to complete several weeks of training.

The unit will deactivate next June.