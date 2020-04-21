Skyline connection to New Jersey nursing home horrors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An owner of a New Jersey nursing home, where a pile of bodies was found, was previously part of a company that was the focus of a KELOLAND News investigation.

KELOLAND Investigates followed the saga of Skyline Health Care owned by Joseph Schwartz. Skyline took over more than a dozen nursing homes in South Dakota and didn’t pay their bills.

Skyline has also faced accusations of neglect at its facilities across the country.

Louis Schwartz was the Vice President of Skyline.

Now Louis Schwartz is one of the owners of New Jersey’s largest nursing home, where at least 15 bodies were found crammed into a morgue that only fit four people.,

Authorities have since removed the bodies and the home is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss