1  of  2
Breaking News
South Dakota Gov. Noem, Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken request Smithfield Foods close plant for 14 days Saturday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 90 new state cases, 48 linked to Smithfield Foods

Sioux Falls woman’s Easter performance run comes to an end

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Chances are if you have attended an Easter service at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, you’ve heard Pam Sonnichsen playing the trumpet in their brass ensemble.

Sonnichsen has played at every Easter service at the church since the early 1970’s, and was set to play her 62nd service in a row this year, when COVID-19 interupted her remarkable run.

“I was never looking at having so many years that I would do it, but every year it was an opportunity that I had. I think many musicians throughout the world feel that way. And music on Easter, is just glorious,” Pam Sonnichsen said.

She has played in Easter services in South Dakota, Minnesota and California.

Despite not being able to play in Church Sunday, Sonnichsen still plans on letting her music be heard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss