Sioux Falls woman’s Easter performance run comes to an end

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Chances are if you have attended an Easter service at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, you’ve heard Pam Sonnichsen playing the trumpet in their brass ensemble.

Sonnichsen has played at every Easter service at the church since the early 1970’s, and was set to play her 62nd service in a row this year, when COVID-19 interupted her remarkable run.

“I was never looking at having so many years that I would do it, but every year it was an opportunity that I had. I think many musicians throughout the world feel that way. And music on Easter, is just glorious,” Pam Sonnichsen said.

She has played in Easter services in South Dakota, Minnesota and California.

Despite not being able to play in Church Sunday, Sonnichsen still plans on letting her music be heard.