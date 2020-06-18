Sioux Falls spa takes steps to bring customers back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The stress over the pandemic and civil unrest may have you stressed and dreaming of getting away from it all at the spa. But are spa treatments safe right now?

One local spa reopened after being shut down for two months.

A little pampering usually involves a lot of human interaction.

“Obviously there is no social distancing here, but we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we’re providing a safe service,” Sheri Roelfsema, owner of Radiance Day Spa, said.

Roelfsema has owned Radiance Day Spa in Sioux Falls for 16 years. Even with a Paycheck Protection Program loan, she’s still lost a tremendous amount of revenue in the last few months.

“It’s not just me. I realize everybody in the community is feeling the pain right now with it. But it’s something we’ve all got to navigate through. It’s kind of a fact of life right now.”

Radiance Day Spa in Sioux Falls is taking extra precautions to try to keep clients and staff healthy

She’s taking steps to make clients feel comfortable enough to return to the spa.

“I consulted with different agencies, I called the health department. I brought them in and say, hey this is what I’m thinking as far as reopening procedures, let’s look at this.”

In addition to requiring clients and staff to wear masks in all shared areas of the spa, they’re also limiting the number of people who can use the locker room and sanitizing between each use.

Both staff and clients must have their temperature taken and therapists change their gowns between services.

“We added extra clean-up time between services so that we’re not rushing through things so can make sure we’re properly sanitizing; not cleaning, but sanitizing the room.”

Roelfsema hopes all these steps pay off for both her business and her clients.

“We really need to do whatever we can to be able to provide these services. I’m very passionate about that because we’re in unprecedented times and we just need to make sure we’re taking care of ourselves.”

Roelfsema has also shared her sanitation and hygiene standards with other area spas.