Sioux Falls School Board To Vote On New Buildings

Sioux Falls voters could soon decide on funding for a new high school, middle school, and elementary school. But first, the Sioux Falls School Board needs to call for that election.

They’ll vote on it Monday at a board meeting starting in less than 30 minutes.

At their 5:30 meeting, the board will vote on calling for a $190 million bond election. This would finance those three new schools and improvements to schools already built.

This afternoon KELOLAND News asked Superintendent Brian Maher if he foresees this vote having any issue passing.

“I don’t see any issue, but I know things get crazy, so you never count your chickens until the eggs hatch,” Maher said.

If the vote passes, the bond election would happen on Tuesday, September 18. That’s eight weeks from Tuesday. And it will need more than just a majority to pass. It would need 60 percent voting “yes.” We’ll have the results Monday at 10.