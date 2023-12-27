SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls Realtor will be appearing on TVs all over the region. Jackie Fischer is one of a few chosen to host a show called “The American Dream – Selling South Dakota.”

“The American Dream” has hosts all over the country, from Alaska to New York. Fischer will be one of the hosts of the South Dakota version of the show.

“It is not a regular real estate show this show is about lifestyle and culture and our amazing city of Sioux Falls and why people choose to live here,” said Fischer. “So what got me excited about this is not only are we going to look at some amazing homes over the course of these segments but we are really going to find out what makes our community click, who the movers and shakers are, who’s giving back and doesn’t want to be known, how many people live in this city that you had no idea existed.”

“The American Dream – Selling South Dakota” will air its first episode in February. Fischer calls it a lifestyle show that will also include a real estate component.

What we are looking for is the stories of those sellers looking to meet the people who are getting ready to come on the market. Are they fit for this program?”

Fischer says she is ready to start this new adventure.

“This is something I am so excited about for the doors it is going to open and the people I am going to get to meet. The stories of what’s going on out there that people don’t know and the ability to bring people to Sioux Falls through this program that have never been here,” said Fischer.

People can reach Fischer by calling 605-360-2574.