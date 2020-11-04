Sioux Falls City Council to have first reading on mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls City Council will be meeting at Carnegie Hall — one topic on the agenda is a mask mandate.

Tuesday the Sioux Falls City Council will consider the first reading of a mask mandate proposed by councilor Curt Soehl. The mandate would require facial coverings for indoor public places when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible. When KELOLAND News spoke with Soehl last week, he said the mandate would not restrict businesses or their occupancy.

“And I encourage people to go about their business, to go Christmas shopping, to go out and go to a sporting event. But wear a mask. We have struggled in this community for months and months and months with asking people, with begging people, with even trying to shame them,” Soehl said.

Last week, councilor Rick Kiley said he’ll support the proposal.

“Right now I feel that, that is probably the least restrictive measure that we can bring forward and expect to have an impact,” Kiley said.

Monday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken expressed support for wearing masks, but said he would not support the mask mandate.

“While I believe firmly that facial coverings are one way we can prevent the spread of COVID, I don’t intend to mandate the wearing of facial coverings in the city of Sioux Falls,” TenHaken said.

In just a couple of hours, we will find out if the proposal will move forward for a second reading next week.

Some exceptions for the mandate would be kids younger than five, people eating or drinking while sitting down in public and people with medical or mental health conditions and disabilities.