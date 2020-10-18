Sid Hartman, legendary Minnesota sports journalist, dies at 100

FILE – In this March 1, 2011, file photo, longtime Star Tribune of Minneapolis sports reporter and radio personality Sid Hartman, who turned 100 on Sunday, March 15, 2020, looks on prior to an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. Hartman served as the acting general manager of the Minneapolis Lakers who later became the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Legendary Minnesota sports journalist Sid Hartman has died. He was 100 years old.

Hartman’s son, Chad Hartman of WCCO Radio, announced his father’s death Sunday afternoon, saying that his father’s “extraordinary and resilient life has come to a peaceful conclusion surrounded by his family.”

Born in 1920 to immigrant parents, Hartman sold newspapers as a child to help his family make ends meet. Before long, he started writing for the paper, and over the next seven decades his columns became must-reads. His relentless pursuit of scoops both big and small, became the stuff of legend.

When he was 61, he started the Sports Huddle on WCCO Radio with co-host Dave Mona. The weekly sports show became a staple for sports fans and lasted 40 years.

Over the decades of reporting, Hartman developed close, personal relationships with sports icons, such as former Vikings coach Bud Grant and “the General” Bobby Knight.

Immediately following the news of his death Sunday, tributes poured in on social media from sports journalists, athletes and other public figures.