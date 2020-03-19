Senator Thune comments on the ‘Families First Coronavirus Response Act’ bill

Fast moving legislation to help American workers and their families, along with businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday the Senate overwhelmingly approved the ‘Families First Coronavirus Response Act’. A bill that was negotiated between House Democrats and the Trump administration. Among other things, it provides sick leave for employees, who have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus and it guarantees free coronavirus testing.

KELOLAND News spoke with Senator Thune today and he says this is a start to protect families, but more needs to be done to help them and the economy.

“What we are proposing on the Senate right now on the Republican side is a direct cash payment based on a model used in 2008, if you’re a single taxpayer, $1,200, payment if you’re married filing jointly $2,400, ” Sen. John Thune said.

Senator Thune says the proposal would also pay $500 for each child. He says he’s prepared to stay in Washington as long as it takes to get additional legislation to the President’s desk.