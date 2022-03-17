SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Iowa senator has asked the Justice Department to investigate conditions at a New Jersey nursing home. One of the owners of Woodlawn Behavioral Health is the former vice president at the now-defunct, Skyline Healthcare, Louis Schwartz. Schwartz’s father, Joseph, is facing both federal and various state charges for tax evasion and Medicaid fraud.

Sen. Charles Grassley is also asking the same thing that KELOLAND Investigates has asked the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, which is why it still pays for patient care at this New Jersey facility and others owned by the Schwartz family.

The New Jersey home was the gruesome site of 17 bodies stacked in a morgue in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. In February Woodlawn was accused of failing to do CPR or call 911 for unresponsive patients or provide lifesaving medicine for COVID-positive residents. A New Jersey legal advocacy group investigating the mistreatment of disabled residents is suing the owners, claiming they have been denied access to the facility. The state of New Jersey appointed an outside monitor to remain at Woodland for 90 days to assess the facility.

KELOLAND Investigates recently uncovered a civil suit, filed by the state of South Dakota, against Joseph and Rosie Schwartz, for deceit, deceptive trade practices, and violating state laws when it operated Skyline homes here in South Dakota.